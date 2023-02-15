Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.51.

CGC stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 23.2% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 14.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 10.1% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 39.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. 15.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

