Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.51.
CGC stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.06.
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
