Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their neutral rating on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNK. StockNews.com downgraded Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cinemark from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Cinemark Price Performance

Shares of CNK opened at $11.81 on Monday. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

In other news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $437,123.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,609 shares in the company, valued at $581,214.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 1,054.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cinemark by 107.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

