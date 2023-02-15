Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stake Boosted by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,584 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,035 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after buying an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. Barclays increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.74.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

