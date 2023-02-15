Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $82.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $77.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Comerica to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. Comerica has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $101.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average is $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity at Comerica

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comerica will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

