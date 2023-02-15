Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires 2,036 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,219 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $40,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of UNP opened at $204.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.09. The firm has a market cap of $125.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

