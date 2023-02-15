Connectus Wealth LLC Buys 3,228 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Trading Up 0.7 %

DBX opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Dropbox

DBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 473,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,570,729.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 473,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,570,729.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $334,950.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,491,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,316,114.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,133 shares of company stock worth $12,775,087. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.