Connectus Wealth LLC Grows Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 12.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total value of $1,020,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,165 shares of company stock worth $20,003,395 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.5 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $258.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.67. The firm has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stephens reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

