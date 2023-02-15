Connectus Wealth LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,556 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

