Connectus Wealth LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 140,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 60,931 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,376,000 after buying an additional 41,016 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 78,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 22.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after buying an additional 24,712 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 159.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $97.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $127.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.05.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

