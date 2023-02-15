Connectus Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,214,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,214,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $54,883.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,563 shares of company stock valued at $28,768,062. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

AMP opened at $352.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.41.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

