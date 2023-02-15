Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $1.17 Million in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 582,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 326,836 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $895,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 530,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 414.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44.

