Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases 734 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $33,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $70.02 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 25.18 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,293.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

