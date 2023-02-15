Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases 910 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

TIP opened at $107.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.93. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

