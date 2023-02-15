Connectus Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Connectus Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,285,478. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HZNP stock opened at $109.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.25 and its 200 day moving average is $83.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

