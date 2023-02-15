Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 412.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $297.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.31. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.92.

In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

