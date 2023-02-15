Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $6.98 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 524.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,560 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in CrowdStrike by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.68.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $116.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.05 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

