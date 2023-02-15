Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 245,639 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Fate Therapeutics worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $614.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89.

In other news, Director John Mendlein purchased 88,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $499,232.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 246,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,608.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John Mendlein purchased 88,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $499,232.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 246,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,608.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $57,205.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,917 shares in the company, valued at $885,125.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,708 shares of company stock valued at $396,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

FATE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

