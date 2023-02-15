Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 245,639 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Fate Therapeutics worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period.
Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:FATE opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $614.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FATE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.
Fate Therapeutics Company Profile
Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)
- Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamor Stock You Need To Know About
- Should You Make Room For Marriott In Your Portfolio?
- 3 Tickers Leading the Tech Recovery
- Consumer Staples vs. Consumer Discretionary
- Palantir Enters a New Era of Profitability, Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.