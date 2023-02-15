Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,394 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Paycom Software by 40.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 31.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $324.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 66.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.27. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

