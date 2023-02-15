Credit Agricole S A Acquires 44 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in KLA were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in KLA by 34.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after buying an additional 1,579,926 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,400,000 after purchasing an additional 237,581 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in KLA by 82.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 26.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,425,000 after purchasing an additional 543,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in KLA by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,398,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.61.

Insider Transactions at KLA

KLA Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $402.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $399.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.10. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46. The stock has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.