Credit Agricole S A Buys 18,530 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,530 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 316.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock worth $7,651,502 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.77.

Shares of PLTR opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

