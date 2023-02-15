Credit Agricole S A Buys 3,774 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,317 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

TDOC stock opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.52.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $47,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,766.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,648 shares of company stock valued at $162,615. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.