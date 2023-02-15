Credit Agricole S A Has $355,000 Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 91.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $441.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $359.00 to $351.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.58.

NYSE DPZ opened at $347.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $351.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.41 and a fifty-two week high of $448.99.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.