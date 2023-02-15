Credit Agricole S A Purchases 2,332 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $84.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.94.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.07%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

