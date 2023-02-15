Credit Agricole S A Purchases Shares of 2,368 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 19.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.92.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:MOH opened at $297.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $315.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.31. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.