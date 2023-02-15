Credit Agricole S A Reduces Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,186 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,420 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,538,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,926,000 after acquiring an additional 208,057 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,685,000 after acquiring an additional 860,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,984,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,950,000 after acquiring an additional 134,421 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $1,518,251.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,020,195.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,775,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $76.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.59 and its 200-day moving average is $82.74. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

