Credit Agricole S A Sells 20,490 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Credit Agricole S A cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,490 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.45.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $85.68 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day moving average of $75.69. The firm has a market cap of $107.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

