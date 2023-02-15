Credit Agricole S A Sells 7,731 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,754 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 7,731 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,944 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $59.03 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $214.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.71.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.95 per share, with a total value of $361,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,234,148.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.95 per share, for a total transaction of $361,832.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,234,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $4,407,775.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 101,932 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,477 and have sold 560,244 shares valued at $24,009,993. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Bank of America downgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen downgraded Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

