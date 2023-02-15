Creditcoin Trading Down 13% Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 13% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00002527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $118.71 million and approximately $9.03 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004422 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001041 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000621 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015699 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000145 BTC.
About Creditcoin
Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Creditcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.