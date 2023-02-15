Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DVN opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.97. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 78.7% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 317,611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after buying an additional 139,893 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 347.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after buying an additional 131,279 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 100.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 236,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after buying an additional 118,398 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Devon Energy Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

