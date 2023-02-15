DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.44% from the stock’s current price.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Williams Trading downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $129.43 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $138.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.33 and its 200 day moving average is $114.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,632 over the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,735 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,158,000 after buying an additional 1,118,279 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $123,397,000 after buying an additional 756,539 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,275,000 after buying an additional 632,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $47,446,000 after buying an additional 387,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

