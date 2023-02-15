DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.44% from the stock’s current price.
DKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Williams Trading downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.05.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $129.43 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $138.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.33 and its 200 day moving average is $114.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.40.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,632 over the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,735 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,158,000 after buying an additional 1,118,279 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $123,397,000 after buying an additional 756,539 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,275,000 after buying an additional 632,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $47,446,000 after buying an additional 387,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
- Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamor Stock You Need To Know About
- Should You Make Room For Marriott In Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staples vs. Consumer Discretionary
- 3 Tickers Leading the Tech Recovery
Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.