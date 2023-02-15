Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 333,454 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,454 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $198,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $658,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 31.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 312.8% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 43,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 33,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Shares of TMHC opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 5.24. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $37.65.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $3,613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,358.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,519 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,788. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

