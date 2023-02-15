Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $193.85 Million Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,961,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 149,359 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.47% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $193,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

Shares of KNX opened at $60.84 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average is $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

