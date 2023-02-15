Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,149,243 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,093 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $186,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

