Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 130,909 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,957,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130,909 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.62% of AGCO worth $188,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in AGCO by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in AGCO by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after purchasing an additional 302,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,955.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGCO Trading Down 2.3 %

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

AGCO stock opened at $134.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.44.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.09%.

AGCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

