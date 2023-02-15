Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 139,035 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,138,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 139,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.68% of Westlake worth $185,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Westlake during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Westlake Price Performance
Shares of Westlake stock opened at $124.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.81. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $141.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Westlake Company Profile
Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.
