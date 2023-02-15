Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 139,035 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,138,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 139,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.68% of Westlake worth $185,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Westlake during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $124.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.81. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $141.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Westlake Company Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WLK. Barclays boosted their target price on Westlake from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $125.00 target price on Westlake in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.64.

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

