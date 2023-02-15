Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 182,435 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,621,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 182,435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in UDR were worth $192,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 10,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UDR opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 608.00%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

