Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 32,450 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,759,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 32,450 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.47% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $208,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

NYSE:FIS opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $107.89.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -7.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

