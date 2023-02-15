Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 7,480 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.12% of LPL Financial worth $195,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,836,000 after acquiring an additional 93,283 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after acquiring an additional 248,255 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 56.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,394,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,336,000 after purchasing an additional 860,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,285,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,594,000 after purchasing an additional 67,323 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $245.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.84. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.65 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.88.

In other LPL Financial news, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

