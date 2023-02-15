Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 76,696 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,696 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.54% of Whirlpool worth $186,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 119.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $150.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.78 and a 200 day moving average of $148.79. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $124.43 and a 52 week high of $210.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $144.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

