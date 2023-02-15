Doheny Asset Management CA Invests $2.20 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.2% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 181,955 shares of company stock worth $32,081,502 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.04 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $423.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Stories

