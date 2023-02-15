dYdX Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $437.90 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. One dYdX token can currently be bought for $2.80 or 0.00012364 BTC on popular exchanges. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $437.90 million and approximately $231.43 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dYdX has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dYdX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.85 or 0.00435781 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,481.79 or 0.28866909 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About dYdX

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dYdX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dYdX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.