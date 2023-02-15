Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,843,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,802,000 after buying an additional 290,006 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,045,000 after buying an additional 2,206,419 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,099,000 after buying an additional 140,802 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,525,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,742,000 after buying an additional 803,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

