Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 723 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in UGI were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of UGI by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of UGI by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.54.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. UGI’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.64%.

About UGI

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Further Reading

