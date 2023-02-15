Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 855 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.54.

NYSE:RCL opened at $75.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.48.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 78,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $4,498,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,078,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,459,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468 in the last quarter. 9.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

