Essent Group’s (ESNT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essent Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Essent Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Essent Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Essent Group Stock Performance

ESNT opened at $43.65 on Monday. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.22). Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 83.07%. The company had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.97%.

Insider Activity

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,128,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,167,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Essent Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Essent Group by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $17,606,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Essent Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,412,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,931,000 after buying an additional 49,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

