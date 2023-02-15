Essent Group’s (ESNT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Essent Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ESNT opened at $43.65 on Monday. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.49.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.22). Essent Group had a net margin of 83.07% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,128,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Essent Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,167,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $17,606,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,412,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,931,000 after buying an additional 49,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

