Everest Re Group, Ltd. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $14.84 Per Share (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Everest Re Group in a research report issued on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $14.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $14.49. The consensus estimate for Everest Re Group’s current full-year earnings is $44.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $16.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $52.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $58.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $379.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.12 earnings per share.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,454,690.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,727.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 248.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

