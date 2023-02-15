ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 92,584 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,584 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Conagra Brands Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.

CAG opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.08. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

