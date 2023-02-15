ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 691.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,481 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 217,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,915,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $721,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,656,000 after buying an additional 143,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $119.60.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CF. Barclays cut their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on CF Industries from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.