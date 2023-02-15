ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,758 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 46.1% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,151,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 19.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.4% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 156,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,399,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in United Rentals by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $456.63 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $466.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $390.99 and a 200 day moving average of $339.12.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.46.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

